Volkswagen to supply Russia's GAZ with engines
FRANKFURT Volkswagen has signed a deal to supply engines to GAZ group , securing jobs at its Salzgitter engine plant and adding to further projects in Russia announced on Thursday.
LONDON Britain's ruling Conservatives won a parliamentary by-election in the north-west English region of Copeland on Friday, taking control of a once safe seat held by the opposition Labour Party and the first such gain by a ruling party since 1982.
The Conservatives, who had been bookmakers favourites ahead of the vote, won by a margin of more than 2,000 votes from Labour.
The vote, which was triggered by the resignation of the incumbent lawmaker, underscores the difficulties Labour faces in the north of England following last year's vote to leave the European Union, at which the party's pro-EU stance alienated many of its Eurosceptic working class voters.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)
MILAN European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, returning to growth after a dip in April and with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales increases.
SAN FRANCISCO California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.