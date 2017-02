London Mayor Boris Johnson arrives to vote for London's mayor with his wife Marina Wheeler at his local polling station in Islington, London, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Incumbent London Mayor Boris Johnson makes a speech after being re-elected for a second term, at City Hall in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Incumbent London Mayor Boris Johnson (R) reacts next to Labour candidate Ken Livingstone (L) and Green Party candidate Jenny Jones as the results of the London Mayoral election are read out at City Hall in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Incumbent London Mayor Boris Johnson (R) reacts after being re-elected for a second term, at City Hall in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Incumbent London Mayor Boris Johnson makes a speech after being re-elected for a second term, at City Hall in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Incumbent London Mayor Boris Johnson makes a speech after being re-elected for a second term at City Hall in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Conservative Boris Johnson won a second term as London's mayor on Friday, beating opposition Labour rival Ken Livingstone and giving a boost to Prime Minister David Cameron's party after heavy losses in local elections.

Johnson, 47, a flamboyant and outspoken character who has been tipped as a possible future Conservative leader, defied voting trends elsewhere to beat Livingstone, who had been mayor for eight years before losing to Johnson in 2008.

