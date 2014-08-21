Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Britain will hold its first auction for standby power capacity on Dec. 16, a model that will serve as a blueprint for other European countries planning to operate capacity markets that reward operators for holding power generation in back-up mode.
The mechanism is designed to tap additional electricity production at times of high demand when renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar panels are not operating.
Capacity markets have split the opinions of European Union energy ministers, but France and Germany are now also considering setting up such frameworks to complement growing renewable energy production.
Europe's utilities are largely in favour of capacity markets because guaranteed payments will help generators make profits on essentially loss-making thermal power plants.
Britain's National Grid will publish results of operators who have pre-qualified for the auction on Oct. 3, with the first tranche of the capacity auction to follow on Dec. 16, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Baroness Verma said in a letter to the grid operator.
The December auction will seek 50.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity for the winter of 2018/19 and an additional 2.5 GW will be auctioned in late 2017.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.