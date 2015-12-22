LONDON Warm weather will help to push Britain’s Christmas Day electricity demand to the lowest level for 16 years, the country’s Grid operator said on Tuesday.

National Grid forecasts that demand will peak at lunchtime on Dec. 25 at about 35,410 megawatts (MW), enough power to light 3.5 billion Christmas trees but down by around 3 percent on last year.

"The picture will be updated several times a day from now until 25th December, but predictions for mild and sunny weather have already caused the forecast to drop by around 2,000 MW," National Grid said in a statement.

It also said that the last ever episode of popular television period drama Downtown Abbey is expected to create about 400 MW of extra electricity demand.

“It is important for us to determine which will be the most watched programmes, as demand for electricity increases when these shows come to an end and people begin turning on lights, boiling kettles or even opening the fridge for a festive tipple,” National Grid’s energy forecasting manager Jeremy Caplin said.

Britain has experienced much milder weather than usual this December, with temperatures averaging 3.2 degrees above the 6-7 degrees Celsius normally expected, the Met Office said on Monday.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)