LONDON Electricity flows through the power link connecting Britain and France will be reduced until March 15, National Grid said on Friday.

Flows through the 2,000 megawatt (MW) Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) link, which Britain's National Grid (NG.L) owns with French grid operator RTE, have been cut since last November after 4 of its 8 cables were severed in a storm.

In a market notice, National Grid said the cable capacity will increase to 1,500 MW on Feb. 26 from 1,000 MW, with full capacity not expected to be restored until March. 15.

The power link was previously expected to return to full capacity at the end of February.

(Corrects to show capacity will be 1,500 MW from Feb. 26, not 1,000 MW)

