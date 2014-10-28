LONDON Britain is at no greater risk of blackouts this year despite tight electricity supplies, energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

"The risk to energy supply disruptions in the UK this winter are no higher than they have been in recent years," Rachel Fletcher, Ofgem senior partner markets, told a press briefing.

Grid operator National Grid said on Tuesday that Britain's average excess supply over peak demand could fall to 4.1 percent compared with 5 percent in the same period last year, due to a series of planned and unplanned power plants.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)