Electricity producer UK Power Reserve (UKPR) said on Thursday it had teamed up with Total Gas & Power to tap into a growing market of helping businesses earn money from cutting energy consumption as the UK grapples with tight supply margins.

The alliance will focus on helping electricity consumers cut costs and generate new revenue by selling off excess electricity supply and also taking advantage of schemes that pay generators to keep back-up supply available at short notice.

So-called aggregator firms secure commitments from businesses across the country to reduce power usage. For example, supermarkets can turn refrigerators down a few degrees for a short period without any impact, and water treatment plants can turn off pumps at certain times.

The aggregators then sell the megawatt reduction they secure to power network operator National Grid (NG.L), which is increasingly favouring this "demand-side response" (DSR) method to paying big utilities to ramp up power generation. Aggregators pass on the revenue to the businesses, taking a cut.

Since teaming up, a dozen clients have already been referred to UKPR to see how companies can take advantage of capacity mechanism auctions, in which generators can be paid to keep back-up supply in reserve, and other services.

UKPR, which has 700 megawatts of thermal generation, has provided similar services to combined heat and power plant operators, glass maker Pilkington and Network Rail, it said.

Britain faces possible electricity shortages over the next few winters as ageing power plants close and low power prices reduce the incentive to build new ones.

UKPR recently prequalified 1.5 gigawatt of capacity ahead of the UK's 2016 capacity market auction.

Aggregators, like Flexitricity, Kiwi Power or Open Energi, have gained traction in the past year, and there is more scope for growth.

National Grid, which seeks to match supply and demand on a second-by-second basis, wants to see 30-50 percent of capacity in the electricity-balancing market coming from DSR by 2020.

That compares with just 4 percent now.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, editing by David Evans)