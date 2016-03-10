Britain's competition watchdog set out proposals on Thursday designed to shake-up the energy market controlled by just a handful of players.

The main proposals and findings are listed below:

EXCESSIVE PRICING

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) estimated that customers have been paying around 1.7 billion pounds a year more on average from 2012 to 2015 than they would have in a competitive market, reaching almost 2.5 billion pounds in 2015.

TEMPORARY PRICE CONTROL

The CMA proposed the introduction of a temporary price ceiling of 25 pounds per fuel per year for pre-payment meter customers -- some 4 million households -- which would remain in place until 2020 when smart meters are rolled out.

Pre-payment meters are usually installed where a customer has had a poor payment history or in certain types of shared accommodation. Nearly all prepayment customers are on standard variable tariffs.

DATABASE

A database controlled by energy market regulator Ofgem should be created to allow rival suppliers to contact domestic and small business customers who have been on their supplier's default tariff for three years with the offer of better deals.

The database would contain the name, address, meter number and consumption level of customers and suppliers would only be able to contact them by letter, a CMA spokesman told Reuters.

'FOUR-TARIFF' RULE

The CMA proposed removing a rule introduced by Ofgem in late 2013 which forced energy suppliers to offer only four tariff options each for electricity and for gas and help customers find the cheapest offer available to them. The CMA said the rule limited competition and innovation.

PRICING SYSTEM

A location-based pricing system for transmission losses which are made when transporting electricity should be introduced.

The CMA proposed that variable transmission losses are priced on the basis of location, and to assign 100 percent of losses to generators, rather than 45 percent as under current charging arrangements.

This would result in the total cost of meeting the electricity demand of customers in Britain would fall by between 158 million and 190 million pounds over the period 2017 to 2026, depending on the future level of fossil fuel prices.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

Ofgem should publish an annual "state of the market" report which shows the evolution of energy prices and bills over time, the profitability of the "Big Six" energy firms and other trends.

Energy firms should also report a separate balance sheet and profit and loss account for their generation and retail supply activities.

CONTRACTS-FOR-DIFFERENCE

The CMA said the government's support system for investment in low-carbon generation should be carried out transparently so the impact on customer bills is calculated beforehand.

