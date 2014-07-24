LONDON Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday published a report into the country's energy markets in which it identifies opaque pricing, the dominance of utilities and an uncompetitive retail market as the main negative factors.

The so-called issues statement is part of an investigation into the British energy market, one which the CMA will publish its final report by Dec. 25 2015.

"We are looking to identify the underlying causes, at both wholesale and retail level, which could be leading to the widespread concerns that have surrounded this market in recent years - including rising energy bills, service quality, profitability and uncertainty over future investment," said Roger Witcomb, chairman of the Energy Market Investigation Group.

The CMA statement said it had identified "four candidate theories of harm" that explain how market characteristics were adversely affecting competition.

Firstly, opaque prices and low-level liquidity in wholesale power and gas markets create barriers to entry in retail and generation.

Secondly, vertically integrated electricity companies harm the competitive position of non-integrated firms to the detriment of customers.

Thirdly, market power in electricity generation leads to higher prices.

Finally, the CMA said that "energy suppliers face weak incentives to compete in retail markets, due in particular to inactive customers, supplier behaviour and/or regulatory interventions."

The CMA said it encouraged submissions on these issues as well as other suggestions that would improve energy market conditions.

"This is a market which is very complex so it is important at an early stage to focus the investigation on the most relevant issues," said Witcomb.

The submissions will be part of the CMA's final report in late 2015.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David Holmes)