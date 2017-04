EDF Energy on Thursday moved to cut its standard gas prices by 5 percent, effective from March 24.

The announcement immediately followed one by Britain's biggest utility Centrica which further cut gas prices by 5.1 percent on Thursday.

"The 5 percent price reduction announced today is linked to falls in wholesale gas costs," a statement from EDF Energy said.

The cut will reduce average gas bills with EDF by 31 pounds sterling and benefit 900,000 customers, the company said.

