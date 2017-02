LONDON Britain plans to submit its application for state aid clearance to the European Commission for a new nuclear power plant later this week, Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Monday.

"I'm confident we will manage to argue our case," Davey told reporters, speaking at the launch of a commercial agreement with French utility firm EDF to build a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in the south-west of England.

(Reporting by William James and Karolin Schaps)