BIRMINGHAM, England Britain will boost competition in its energy supply sector by strengthening the hand of regulator Ofgem and forcing suppliers that breach regulations to reimburse consumers directly, Energy Minister Chris Huhne said on Tuesday.

Energy companies will no longer be able to delay Ofgem rulings by up to a year by forcing the independent regulator to seek a second opinion from Britain's Competition Commission.

Instead Ofgem will be able to proceed directly with its decisions, with companies instead given a right of appeal, according to advance extracts of a speech by Huhne to his Liberal Democrat Party in Birmingham, central England.

"We are determined to get tough with the big six energy companies to ensure that the consumer gets the best possible deal," Huhne said.

Britain's six largest utilities are Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE), Britain's Centrica (CNA.L) and Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE.L), France's EDF (EDF.PA) and Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC).

Huhne called for Ofgem to investigate whether small companies were being kept out of the British energy market by the pricing practices of the larger firms, with some making "cut-throat" offers to new customers while keeping existing consumers on higher tariffs.

"That looks to me like predatory pricing. It must and will stop," he said.

The government will also consider giving Ofgem the power to require energy companies to pay refunds to consumers directly or to funds that benefit customers when they breach licence terms.

At present fines go direct to the Treasury and are kept for general spending by the government.