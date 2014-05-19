LONDON Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Monday it has fined energy supplier npower 125,000 pounds for wrongly reporting data in 2010 to 2012 related to two government renewable energy support schemes.

Under the government's Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme, power companies have to source a proportion of electricity from renewable energy sources.

Under a separate scheme called the Feed-in Tariff, energy companies have to provide an incentive to small-scale renewable energy generators in the form of payments.

Ofgem administers both schemes on behalf of the government and found that npower used incorrect information to calculate the amount of electricity supplied to its customers.

Npower, which is the UK arm of German utility RWE, under-reported these amounts by 0.08 percent in 2010 to 2011 and by 0.28 percent in 2011 to 2012, Ofgem said in a statement.

"Npower identified and reported the error to Ofgem, and also took steps to prevent this from reoccurring. The error was not repeated in 2012/13," Ofgem said.

Since 2010, Ofgem has imposed nearly 100 million pounds in fines and redress on energy companies for various rule breaches, including 39 million pounds for mis-selling tariffs.

