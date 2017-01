Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it has cut allowed energy grid revenues by 510.5 million pounds over the next regulatory year.

Ofgem, which makes annual adjustments to the revenues energy networks are allowed to collect from customers, said the latest adjustment came partly due to lower grid spending needs and lower interest rates in debt markets.

