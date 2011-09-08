LONDON Britain's energy sector needs to speed up its rate of infrastructure investment by around a quarter if the country wants to meet legally-binding climate targets, consultancy Ernst & Young said in a report on Thursday.

At least 15 billion pounds of investments are needed in the power and gas sector every year until 2025 to meet targets to reduce carbon emissions and increase the amount of renewable energy generation, the consultancy said.

The industry spent around 8.5 billion pounds in Britain last year and roughly 11 billion are expected this year.

"This current level of investment will need to be materially increased over the next 15 years (...) as it is not yet sufficient to meet the UK's objectives," Ernst & Young said.

Britain aims to reduce 2020 carbon emissions by 34 percent below 1990 levels and 15 percent of final energy demand has to come from green resources in the same year.

The rate of investment required to spend the 250 billion pounds on the energy sector by 2025, seen as necessary by Ernst & Young, is equivalent to energy companies paying 9,000 pounds on behalf of each UK household.

Ernst & Young expects less than a quarter of this investment will go to conventional energy resources, such as fossil fuels or gas import infrastructure.

The majority -- 120 billion pounds -- will be spent on carbon-capture and storage technology, renewable energy and energy efficiency, while around 35 billion pounds will be dedicated to nuclear power.

Innovation in clean energy technologies will also help Britain's export revenue as the sector is expected to grow to around 27.4 billion pounds by 2020.

"The amount of new investment needed is unprecedented; creating greater opportunities for the power and gas sector to make a considerable contribution to the UK economy," Ernst & Young said.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)

