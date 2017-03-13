LONDON Some of Britain's biggest energy companies have announced price increases citing higher wholesale prices and the cost of government policies to support renewable energy generation.

Britain's dominant energy companies are under scrutiny from the government after sector regulator Ofgem said earlier this year it did not see a case for significant price increases.

Below are the latest tariff changes (in alphabetical order):

BRITISH GAS

Centrica-owned (CNA.L) British Gas has announced it will extend its price freeze for customers on its standard energy tariff until August.

EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy, a unit of French utility EDF (EDF.PA), has announced it will raise its variable electricity prices by 8.4 percent from March 1.

It cut its variable gas prices by 5.2 percent from Jan. 6.

E.ON

E.ON UK, a unit of German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), announced it would raise its standard dual fuel energy bill by 8.8 percent from April 26.

NPOWER

Innogy-owned (IGY.DE) Npower has announced its typical annual dual fuel energy bill will rise by an average 9.8 percent from March 16.

SCOTTISH POWER

Scottish Power, owned by Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBE.MC), has announced plans to raise its electricity prices by an average of 10.8 percent and its gas prices by an average of 4.7 percent from March 31.

This equates to an average 7.8 percent rise for dual domestic gas and electricity bills.

SSE

SSE (SSE.L) has announced it will raise standard domestic electricity prices by an average 14.9 percent from April 28, which would result in a 6.9 percent rise, or an additional 73 pounds ($89) a year, for a typical dual fuel customer.

It said it would keep gas prices at current levels.

