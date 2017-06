A gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain will set out proposals "shortly" to address issues in the country's energy market, the energy minister said on Thursday without providing any more details.

Britain's government is under pressure to help households struggling with bills, after five of the country biggest energy firms said they would significantly increase their electricity prices this year.

Energy minister Jesse Norman said the price rises were "unacceptable" and potential action would be addressed in a consumer green paper.

Norman was speaking during a House of Commons debate on energy prices.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Susan Thoma)