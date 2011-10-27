LONDON UK power and gas supplier Ovo Energy has increased its dual fuel energy tariff for new customers by 6.2 percent, the company said on Thursday.

The company's existing 55,000 fixed rate customers will not be affected.

"From yesterday, 26th October 2011, an average UK household will pay 1,115.62 pounds per annum on Ovo's New Energy dual fuel tariff. This is an increase of 6.2 percent," the company said.

"Unfortunately we're now in a position where we must implement a small rise to our tariffs, to reflect the higher wholesale rates we're paying," Ovo Managing Director Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Ovo also said that it would be implementing a rise of 3.5 percent for its variable rate customers, who represent 12 percent of its total customer base.

"This will come into force on 1st January 2012," the company said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)