FILE PHOTO - Solar panels are seen in fields near Andover in southern England May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Solar power output in Britain hit a record on Friday, power grid operator National Grid said, as the country basked in a heat-wave.

A record high of 8.7 gigawatts (GW) of electricity was produced by solar panels at their peak on Friday, contributing more than 24 percent of Britain's electricity supplies, National Grid (NG.L) said.

The previous record was 8.48 GW, set on May 10.

Britain's Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees Celsius in some parts on Friday, with the country poised to beat previous temperature records for May.

Falling costs have seen solar power capacity soar in Britain to around 12 GW from around 2 GW five years ago.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Ed Osmond)