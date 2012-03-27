LONDON Wholesale energy prices have risen much faster than retail prices in the past decade, debunking criticism that utilities are using wholesale rises to overcharge customers for their bills.

Record profits at some utilities in recent years have helped spur outrage by consumer groups, which have accused power and gas suppliers of overcharging customers by passing on wholesale price rises while failing to lower them when wholesale rates ease.

But data from Reuters and the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) shows that since 2003 wholesale gas prices have risen by over 185 percent, an average annual rise of more than 20 percent, while average consumer bills have increased by around 96 percent, just over 10 percent a year.

In the electricity market, UK wholesale prices have risen by over 130 percent (almost 15 percent a year on average), compared with a rise of 83 percent (average 9.25 percent a year) for consumer bills.

While this means that household bills have risen much faster than Britain's overall retail price inflation, which has increased by an annual average of 3.28 percent since 2003, the data suggests that utilities did not fully expose their customers to wholesale price rises.

Energy regulator Ofgem estimates that wholesale power and gas price developments make up almost two-thirds of a typical consumer energy bill.

All of Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers (EDF Energy (EDF.PA), Centrica (CNA.L), SSE (SSE.L), E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE npower (RWEG.DE), and Scottish Power (IBE.MC)), who control 99 percent of the market, announced tariff cuts in January following a decline in wholesale prices due to mild weather and an economic slowdown.

Previously, all six increased tariffs between August and November last year, passing on steep rises in wholesale prices, which helped drive UK inflation rates to a three-year high last September.

While it is true that power suppliers did not fully pass on wholesale price drops to their customers during a period of declining markets between 2008 and 2010, it is also true that they did not fully expose their customers to the sharp rises between 2006 and 2008.

Even data provided by lobby group Consumer Focus shows wholesale power and gas prices broadly outpacing rises in the retail market.

"Given hedging strategies and the lack of detail available on how much suppliers pay at what rate, it is impossible to say with 100 percent certainty whether pricing is fair or not," it acknowledged.

Record profits are more easily explained by the fact that power generating utilities also profit from high wholesale electricity prices which they sell to industrial clients.

Utilities such as Centrica also benefit from high wholesale gas prices through their upstream assets.

ALL ABOUT TARIFFS

The data suggests that if customers make the effort to find the best available tariff, a utility could make a loss with its retail customers when compared with wholesale prices.

Scottish and Southern Energy, one of Britain's six leading power and gas suppliers, said last year that an analysis of an Ofgem report had shown that "the average margin in supplying a typical dual fuel customer since 2004 has been negative".

That "means companies losing money on supplying energy," it said.

The criticism suppliers instead face is that their complicated system of tariffs makes it difficult for customers to understand their specific needs, often resulting in unnecessarily high bills.

Most retail power and gas customers also rarely bother to switch suppliers to get a better deal.

"The easiest and simplest way to reduce your energy bills is to switch supplier or even to a better tariff with you current supplier," Consumer Focus s a id.

One popular trap for consumers involves signing up for long-term fixed contracts that are advertised as protection against future price hikes in the wholesale market.

Such contracts usually do not pass on falls in wholesale prices.

"Many consumers are disillusioned with the retail energy market and feel a sense of frustration in the face of rising prices," Ofgem said.

The regulator has urged energy suppliers to simplify tariffs and bills to make it easier for consumers to shop around.

The regulator suggested in its retail energy market review that suppliers should offer one standard tariff only per payment method, that all other tariffs should have a fixed duration without automatic rollover and that they come without an exit fee.

Ofgem also proposed that suppliers publish a price comparison guide for consumers to weigh different tariffs.

"Simplifying tariffs alone is not enough to ensure effective engagement," Ofgem said.

Ofgem's final proposals are expected this summer and new rules on energy bills could come into force by the end of the year or early 2013, a spokeswoman said.

Ofgem can refer cases involving any supplier failing to comply with new standards to the Competition Commission.

(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)