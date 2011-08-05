LONDON E.ON, one of Britain's six major energy suppliers, will increase power and gas tariffs from September 13, it said on Friday.

Gas tariffs will rise 18.1 percent and electricity prices will increase 11.4 percent, E.ON said.

"Uncertain times have had a huge effect on wholesale prices, with events in Japan and Libya all having a dramatic effect on gas and power prices in a relatively short period of time," said Graham Bartlett, managing director of E.ON's Energy Solutions business.

E.ON is the fourth major UK energy supplier to increase prices this summer, following Scottish Power (IBE.MC), Centrica (CNA.L) and Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE.L).

E.ON on Thursday launched a two-year fixed price option for existing customers, sheltering users from further price rises but also price losses until October 1, 2013.

The average dual fuel bill for E.ON customers will rise to 1,190 pounds from September 13.

