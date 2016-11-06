LONDON Britain's parliament is highly unlikely to block the decision to trigger the Article 50 legal process for leaving the European union, health minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday.

A British court ruled on Thursday that the government needs parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.

"I think it is highly unlikely that parliament would not, in the end, back a decision to trigger Article 50," Hunt told the BBC. He added that it would be "difficult and indeed unprecedented" for the unelected upper house of parliament to block such a decision.

The government has said it will appeal against the High Court ruling and Britain's Supreme Court is expected to consider the case early next month.

