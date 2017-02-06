A detail is seen from a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON MPs seeking to change Theresa May's Brexit strategy will not be able to block Britain from leaving the European Union, May's spokeswoman said on Monday before a debate on possible amendments to legislation in parliament.

"We think there should be a straighforward bill about giving the government the power to deliver on the decision of the British people," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that parliament will have a vote on the final deal with the EU.

"We are not going to allow there to be attempts to remain inside the EU or rejoin it through the back door."

The bill, which would give the prime minister permission to trigger the Brexit process, faces pressure from pro-EU MPs who are seeking greater transparency and oversight about her negotiating strategy, and more say on the final exit deal.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)