LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will not begin formal divorce talks on leaving the European Union before the end of the year, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Bloomberg cited unidentified officials as saying that May is sympathetic to the case for acting by April at the latest.

"We don't recognise this briefing," a Downing Street spokeswoman said when asked about the report.

"The government's position has not changed. Article 50 will not be invoked before the end of the year," the spokeswoman said.

