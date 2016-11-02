LONDON England's High Court is due to rule on Thursday on a challenge to the British government's right to start divorce proceedings from the European Union, lawyers in the case said.

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will begin the divorce talks by the end of March next year, but various challengers took legal action, arguing she did not have the constitutional right to make this decision.

For a weekly round-up of Brexit news: here‎

WHAT'S IT ALL ABOUT?

The case at London's High Court was about one simple question: who has the right to invoke Article 50 of the EU's 2009 Lisbon Treaty, the formal process by which Britain notifies the European Union of its intention to leave the bloc and kicking off two-years of negotiations.

The claimants argue only parliament can do this and want the government to introduce primary legislation upon which lawmakers can debate and vote. May says the government can take the action without lawmakers' approval, using a historical power known as "royal prerogative" where ministers act on behalf of the monarch.

WHY DOES ANYONE CARE?

Since May announced she would invoke Article 50 by the end of March, sterling has shed around 5 percent against the dollar, hitting its lowest levels in over three decades. Jittery markets fear that her government is heading towards a "hard Brexit", prioritising curbing immigration over remaining in or close to the EU's lucrative single market.

Investors believe the greater the involvement of lawmakers, the majority of whom supported staying in the EU, the greater the chance of a "soft Brexit". So any news which suggests parliament will have a greater say in events has boosted sterling.

WHO'S INVOLVED?

The lead claimant is investment fund manager Gina Miller with hairdresser Deir Tozetti Dos Santos, the second claimant.

Other interested parties involved in the case include "The People's Challenge", featuring an Englishman of Bangladeshi origin, an Irishman, two Scotsmen resident in France, a Welshman and a Gibraltarian, whose wife is Spanish; another group of British expatriates; and British children of EU nationals and non-EU carers of British children or the disabled.

The defendant is the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis, on behalf of the government.

The case was heard by England's most senior judge, Lord Chief Justice John Thomas along with two other prominent judges, Master of the Rolls Terence Etherton and Justice Philip Sales.

WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS?

The claimants say the case is not about trying to either stop or delay Brexit.

The main thrust of their case is that when Britain leaves the bloc, British citizens will lose some statutory rights which either cannot be replaced (such as the right to vote in European parliament elections), or cannot be guaranteed will be replaced unchanged (such as free movement of people).

They say the Article 50 process is irrevocable, something the government agrees, and so as soon as it is triggered, Britain is leaving the EU. Consequently, if this decision is taken by the government alone, Britons will lose these EU rights which have been incorporated into domestic law through acts parliament, without parliament having any involvement.

They argue that since the 1689 Bill of Rights, the British constitution has established the sovereignty of parliament, and thus rights given by parliament cannot be taken away by the monarch or ministers acting on the crown's behalf using royal prerogative.

Furthermore, they say the referendum was only advisory and gave no indication on when and on what terms Britain should leave, and those issues should be a matter for parliament.

The government argues that it is established constitutional convention for ministers to use royal prerogative when making or withdrawing from international treaties.

Its lawyers say lawmakers could have explicitly stated there needed to be parliamentary approval for triggering Article 50 when they passed the 2015 act paving way for the EU referendum. They say the decision to leave the EU has already been taken by the people in the referendum and the government had made it clear it would act on the result.

They also say parliament will have a full role in the process of assimilating EU law into British domestic law through a forthcoming "Great Repeal Bill" and that it was "very likely" that the final deal concluded with the EU would have to be ratified by parliament.

However, the claimants say even if parliament gets to vote on this eventual agreement, it means Britain will still be leaving the EU. The opposition Labour Party said it would leave lawmakers with the binary choice of a deal on the government's terms, so possibly a "hard Brexit", or no deal at all.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

The Lord Chief Justice said he and his colleagues would deliver a verdict "as soon as possible" but gave no specific date. A lawyer in the case said the ruling would be made on Thursday.

Whoever loses will almost certainly appeal the decision, and this will be expedited to the country's highest judicial body, the Supreme Court with a final decision possibly before the end of the year.

Lawyers in the case say the case could conceivably be further appealed to the European Court of Justice but that this is highly unlikely.

WHAT WILL THE COURT SAY IF THE CLAIMANTS WIN?

The High Court judges were unclear what kind of "remedy" they could award the claimants, because constitutionally judges cannot order parliament to pass primary legislation. They indicated that if they did rule in favour of the claimants, it might simply be a statement on the limit of prerogative power, but said it was a matter to which they might have to return.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CLAIMANTS WIN?

If the claimants win, the prime minister may not be in a position to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

The claimants say an act of parliament is needed to authorise the government to trigger Article 50. David Pannick, the lawyer for the lead claimant, said parliament could approve the bill, reject it or pass it with amendments such as regarding the date of notification.

The best case for the government would be to avoid primary legislation and involve parliament through a substantive motion -- a proposal put forward for debate and a vote. This would be a quicker process and could be done early next year.

Legislation would take longer as it involves various stages of debate and approval. It can also be held up by so-called 'ping pong', whereby a bill goes back and forth between the lower and upper house being amended and voted on.

While it is possible legislation could be introduced and passed between the time of a final judgment late this year, and May's end-of-March deadline, it is likely to be tight and may result in the triggering being pushed back.

The 1972 European Communities bill involved a total of about 40 days of debate during its passage through parliament, according to the Institute for Government.

Lawmakers in the lower house, the House of Commons, are thought to be unlikely to try to stop Brexit, and a Reuters survey suggested many who voted to "remain" would now vote to trigger Article 50 in a parliamentary vote.

However, a cross-party group of lawmakers, who support a "soft Brexit", whereby Britain stays in or remains close to the EU single market, have demanded a greater say for parliament in negotiations and say they might try to pass amendments that guarantee this.

The government may also face trouble in the upper house, the House of Lords, where the ruling Conservatives do not have a majority. If the Lords were to block the bill the government could decide overrule it using the Parliament Act, although it cannot re-table the bill until the next parliamentary session.

The new parliamentary session usually starts in May or June, so that would delay the Brexit process significantly.

It is possible the government, if it thinks it is going to lose the court case, could pre-emptively begin the process of legislation in order to minimise the risk of delay to triggering of Article 50. But it would be unlikely to do so as once it had introduced the bill, if it then won the case it would likely be stuck with it as it would be politically difficult to withdraw.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Larry Kings)