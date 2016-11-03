LONDON The British government is disappointed with a decision by England's High Court that it requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process of leaving the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment. The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by acts of parliament. The government is determined to respect the result of the referendum," Fox told parliament.

"This judgment raises important and complex matter of law and it is right that we consider it carefully before deciding how to proceed."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)