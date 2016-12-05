LONDON The British government wants to provide certainty over its exit from the European Union by saying there is no going back once divorce talks have formally begun, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.

The government has launched an appeal against a High Court ruling last month that it had to seek parliament's assent before starting the formal Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.

"While others ... make clear that they want to frustrate the will of the British people by slowing down the process of leaving and trying to tie the government's hand in a negotiation, the government is getting on with respecting what the British people decided," she said when asked about the opposition Labour Party's pledge to amend any Article 50 bill.

"Most people want certainty ... We are seeking to provide certainty where we can by saying; one - we will trigger Article 50 by the end of March; two, (being) very clear - there will be no going back," she told reporters.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew Heavens)