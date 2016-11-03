Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Britain October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to have to call a general election next year after being weakened by a High Court ruling that promises far-reaching political consequences, economists at Deutsche Bank told clients on Thursday.

Their prediction follows the court's judgement on Thursday that knocked back May's efforts to avoid a formal vote in parliament before she triggers talks on leaving the European Union under Article 50 of the bloc's constitution.

"In sum, it has weakened PM May's Brexit position further and makes a new general election next year our base case scenario, either before or after the triggering of Article 50," the bank said in the note.

