LONDON Britain saw bank holdings of sterling assets fall more sharply in March than in any month since the 2007-9 financial crisis, Bank of England data showed, possibly reflecting banks' response to a weaker pound ahead of Britain's EU membership vote.

The 59 billion pound ($85.8 billion) decline in sterling assets held by financial institutions was the biggest monthly fall since January 2009, the data showed.

In April, the decline slowed sharply to 6.3 billion pounds, according to the data, which was first released on June 1. Broadcaster Sky News highlighted the big fall in March's figures in a report earlier on Tuesday.

BoE data previously reported by Reuters showed a slight net increase in holdings of British government bonds by foreign investors in April after a stronger increase in March.

This suggested that demand for these assets has not been noticeably hurt by uncertainty over the outcome of the June 23 referendum on British EU membership.

The pound has weakened against other currencies in the run-up to the vote, which opinion polls show is too close to call. It lost 8 percent of its value against a basket of other currencies between Dec. 31 and April 7 =GBP. Sterling's fall in 2016 now stands at just under 5 percent.

British finance minister George Osborne, who is one of the leading campaigners to keep Britain in the EU, said in a statement the fall in sterling assets in March was "just a taste of things to come" if Britain votes to leave the EU.

Osborne has argued that Britain would suffer an economic shock in the event of an "Out" vote.

But John Redwood, a Conservative Party lawmaker who is an "Out" campaigner, said the figures did not mean money had left Britain and instead reflected speculation about the direction of the pound, which had actually strengthened since March.

"These are not investors in the long-term future of Britain suddenly changing their plans for long-term investment," he told Sky News.

($1 = 0.6873 pounds)

