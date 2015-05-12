BRUSSELS A referendum on Britain's EU membership is a way for politicians to avoid taking the responsibility for tough decisions, Austria's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"I think politicians have to act decisively. And when politicians believe they have to ask the people, it's an indication that they themselves are not willing to make the decisions and carry the consequences," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is set to hold a in-or-out referendum to determine his country's future in the 28-member European Union.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)