Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
VIENNA Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is sure Britons will vote against leaving the European Union when a referendum is held on June 23, he said on Friday.
"I personally am sure that Great Britain will decide to stay in the union," he said in a speech on taxation in Europe.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.