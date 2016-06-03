Austrian Finance Minister Hans-Joerg Schelling talks to journalists before a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is sure Britons will vote against leaving the European Union when a referendum is held on June 23, he said on Friday.

"I personally am sure that Great Britain will decide to stay in the union," he said in a speech on taxation in Europe.

