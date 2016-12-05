Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON Britain's government is listening closely to the financial services sector's Brexit concerns, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and the minister in charge of the process for the country's exit from the European Union, David Davis, said.
"We want the best deal for trade in UK goods and services, including our world-leading financial services industry," Hammond and Davis said in a joint statement after meeting finance executives on Monday.
"That is why these meetings, where we listen closely to the sector's views on the potential impact and opportunities offered by us leaving the EU, are so important."
Among the attendees at Monday's meeting were top executives from Lloyd's of London, Barclays, Santander, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, M&G Securities and the London Stock Exchange Group.
Banking representatives are urging Britain to negotiate a staggered departure from the EU over several years or risk banks leaving the country, sources familiar with the matter have said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.