LONDON Britain's decision to end its EU membership will affect UK banks' ability to serve customers across Europe and create years of uncertainty in markets, industry lobby group AFME said on Friday.

"The UK's decision to no longer continue its EU membership will shape the direction of Europe's financial markets for years to come", Simon Lewis, chief executive at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in an emailed statement.

"This decision will significantly affect UK-based financial services firms and their ability to serve their clients and customers across Europe."

AFME, a pan-European organisation, added that Brexit negotiations would be critical to the future of the UK's role in European capital markets, a key driver of economic growth and prosperity in the UK and Europe.

