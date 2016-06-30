LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) is "staying anchored in great Britain", and has no plans to move jobs despite Britain's decision to quit the European Union, the bank's Chief Executive Jes Staley told the BBC on Thursday.

Speculation that Britain's biggest banks and financial services firms are poised to relocate large numbers of staff to other European financial hubs has gathered momentum since Friday's vote but Staley told the BBC he "had no plans to pick up and move people from one location to another".

In a separate statement, the bank said its "lending tap" to small and medium sized businesses remained on and that it had no plans to withdraw or increase the interest rates that it offered those customers despite current economic uncertainty.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White)