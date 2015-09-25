British businessman Arron Banks, who has funded the Leave.EU campaign, is seen during the opening day of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) annual conference at Doncaster Racecourse in Doncaster, northern Britain September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

DONCASTER, England Prime Minister David Cameron will not be able to change Britain's relationship with the European Union because he is not prepared to walk away, the founder of the group planning to lead the 'Out' campaign said on Friday.

Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties before a referendum on membership due by the end of 2017. While he favours staying in a reformed EU, he has said he does not rule anything out if he cannot get the changes he wants.

Businessman Arron Banks, a former donor to Cameron's Conservative Party who now backs the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), said he did not believe the British leader.

"In business you don't negotiate by saying 'I like your car, I'm going to buy it and now can we talk about the price'. It is crazy, who would do that?" Banks said on the sidelines of UKIP's conference in Doncaster in northern England.

"That is not how you do a negotiation. Always in business you should be prepared to walk away to get what you want at the end of the day," he told Reuters.

Banks is the driving force behind Leave. EU, an umbrella group launched on Friday to bring together the opponents of membership to lead the 'Out' campaign.

The group is signing up around 7,000 people a day and aims to attract 3 million supporters by the time of the vote, Banks said, predicting this could happen as early as next March.

"They don't want another summer like this," he said, adding that events such as the refugee crisis are helping move public opinion in favour in the 'Out' campaign.

One poll in early September showed a narrow majority in favour of leaving, the first such result in months, with more than a fifth of people saying they might change their mind if the situation worsened.

Leave. EU is in the process of signing up high-profile sports people and members of the military as ambassadors for the campaign, which will not have one single figurehead, Banks said. It also plans to reach across the political spectrum.

"We are in talks with trade unions at the moment, we think it would be absolutely fantastic to be able to combine people from the left and the right," he said.

The main opposition Labour party is clear that Britain should stay in the European Union but believes the 28-member bloc should be reformed, its newly elected leader Jeremy Corbyn said last week.

Most members of the Confederation of British Industry, the country's biggest business lobby group, also want reforms but believe the advantages of EU membership outweigh the disadvantages, its director-general John Cridland said in a statement on Wednesday.

(editing by Elizabeth Piper and John Stonestreet)