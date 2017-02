A traders works as EU Referendum results come in on a giant screen behind, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Birmingham has voted to leave the European Union in Thursday's membership referendum, an ITV reporter said on Twitter.

Birmingham, which the reporter said had backed leave by a majority of 3,000 votes, is the second largest voting area in the referendum after Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by UK Bureau; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)