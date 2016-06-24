Former British prime minister Tony Blair arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said Britain's vote to leave the EU could create pressure for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

"It's a decision that will have enormous consequences," he told Sky News on Friday.

"You will get increased pressure for another referendum in Scotland in a different set of circumstances than the one that the previous (2014) referendum was held under."

Blair also said people would find that their vote to leave the EU would not solve the issues that globalisation had created.

"This is the tragedy of it. What we will find in the days and weeks ahead ... we will find that what people thought was going to be an answer to these problems is not really an answer at all," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)