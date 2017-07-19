FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Exclusive - BMW favours Oxford as place to build electric Mini: sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 19, 2017 / 3:10 PM / in a day

Exclusive - BMW favours Oxford as place to build electric Mini: sources

Irene Preisinger and Edward Taylor

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble cars at the plant for the Mini range of cars in Cowley, near Oxford, Britain June 20, 2016.Leon Neal/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW's Oxford factory is currently the favoured location for building an electric version of the Mini, two sources familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mini makes around 70 percent of its approximately 360,000 compact cars at the plant in Oxford, England, but BMW has built up an alternative manufacturing base in the Netherlands amid concerns about Britain's suitability as an export hub following its exit from the European Union.

BMW has sunk billions into the Mini brand and into British production sites.

"If Mini became a fully electric brand in the long run, and Oxford only knew how to build combustion-engine variants, the plant would lose its relevance," one of the sources said.

Asked whether the electric Mini is set to be built in Britain, a BMW spokeswoman said: "A final decision has not been taken."

BMW has said it has several choices about where to build the vehicle, including at a plant operated by VDL Nedcar in Born, Netherlands, where a plug-in hybrid version of the Mini is already being built, or a plant in Regensburg, Germany.

Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.