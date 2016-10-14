Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NOTTINGHAM, England Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that the central bank was not indifferent to the level of sterling, which has fallen sharply since Britain decided to leave the European Union in a referendum in June.
"Our job is not to target the exchange rate, our job is to target inflation," he said during a public meeting.
"But that doesn't mean we're indifferent to the level of sterling. It does matter, ultimately, (for) inflation and over the course of two to three years out, so it matters to the conduct of monetary policy."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Peter Hobson; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.