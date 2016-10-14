Bank of England governor Mark Carney pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

NOTTINGHAM, England Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that the central bank was not indifferent to the level of sterling, which has fallen sharply since Britain decided to leave the European Union in a referendum in June.

"Our job is not to target the exchange rate, our job is to target inflation," he said during a public meeting.

"But that doesn't mean we're indifferent to the level of sterling. It does matter, ultimately, (for) inflation and over the course of two to three years out, so it matters to the conduct of monetary policy."

