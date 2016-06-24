LONDON The Bank of England said it would not stand in the way of "necessary adjustments" in financial markets after the pound fell sharply in response to a decision by voters to leave the European Union.

"The Bank of England cannot (and should not) stand in the way of these necessary adjustments," the Bank said in a post on its website which was designed to answer possible questions about the impact of the referendum.

"But we will work to ensure the financial system can function effectively as they take place, so that any effect on jobs and growth is not magnified," it said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)