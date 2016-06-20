LONDON Many investors are unprepared for a possible "earthquake" that could hit financial markets if Britain votes to leave the European Union on Thursday, former Bank of England deputy governor John Gieve said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"I think this would be a hell of a shock," Gieve told Bloomberg TV. "As you see, the polls are evenly balanced. I still think that a lot of people in our creditors are assuming that it'll all come right. They're not ready for an earthquake."

Sterling looked on track for its biggest gain in seven years on Monday as polls pointed to an increased likelihood that Britons would vote to remain in the EU.

Gieve, who served as the BoE's deputy governor for financial stability from 2006 to 2009, said the central bank's first job if Britain left the EU would be to calm markets, and then ensure it remained credible over the months to come.

"For the first few months, the key task of the Bank and the government is to establish some credibility with the international markets - that they have a plan and that they (can) be trusted to stick to it," Gieve said.

The BoE is holding more money market auctions than usual around the referendum to ensure banks do not run short of cash. It has said it might activate currency swap lines with other central banks to avoid foreign exchange shortages.

Governor Mark Carney has said it is not possible to say in advance whether interest rates would need to rise or fall after a vote to leave, as it would depend on the scale of any depreciation in sterling and slowdown in the economy.

Financial markets expect the BoE to cut rates if Britain leaves the EU, due to a weaker economic outlook.

