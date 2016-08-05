UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON HSBC said it would pass on a 25 basis point cut in the Bank of England base rate to its tracker mortgage borrowers from Friday, and extend savings to standard variable rate mortgage borrowers from Sept. 1.
"We have passed on the full reduction to customers with tracker mortgages today," Europe's largest bank said in a statement, a day after the UK central bank halved the key borrowing rate to a record 0.25 percent low in a bid to shore up Britain's wilting economy.
"We will also be passing on the reduction to mortgage customers on our Standard Variable Rate, which is already one of the lowest in the market and will reduce from 3.94 percent to 3.69 percent with effect from 1st September."
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.