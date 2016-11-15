A cable car is seen near construction cranes in East London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Britain's productivity growth will likely decline while its economy adapts to leaving the European Union, Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday.

"During the transition period at least, the reallocation of resources is likely to be associated with some reduction in productivity growth and hence a lower rate of growth of economic potential," McCafferty said in his annual report to lawmakers.

McCafferty also said projections for the economy were uncertain, leaving the future path of interest rates unclear.

