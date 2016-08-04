LONDON The Bank of England announced on Thursday unexpectedly aggressive measures to protect the economy from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, after it cut interest rates for the first time since 2009.

Below are the details of the measures announced:

RATE CUT

The Bank of England cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.25 percent. It said a majority of members of its rate-setting committee were expected to support a further cut in the Bank rate to "close to, but a little above, zero" if incoming data was broadly consistent with its August forecasts.

GOVERNMENT BOND PURCHASES

The Bank of England said it would resume its quantitative easing programme by buying 60 billion pounds ($79 billion) of British government bonds over the next six months, funded by newly created central bank money, taking total holdings to 435 billion pounds.

The central bank said it intends to purchase evenly across the three maturities it has used in the past, 3 to 7 years, 7 to 15 years and longer than 15 years.

It said it would hold three reverse auctions a week, with the first purchase scheduled for Aug. 8.

The initial auction sizes will be 1.17 billion pounds for each maturity between next week and the end of October, and will be under review to take account of market conditions.

PURCHASE OF CORPORATE BONDS

The Bank of England said it would buy up to 10 billion pounds of bonds issued by non-financial companies that make a "material contribution" to Britain's economy.

The Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme, aimed at reducing the cost of borrowing for companies directly, is expected to start in mid-September and will operate for an initial period of 18 months.

The BoE will purchase bonds rated investment grade by at least one major rating agency but not those issued by banks, building societies, insurance companies or leveraged investment vehicles. The eligibility criteria will be kept under review.

The scheme will be financed by the creation of central bank reserves and will operate for an initial period of 18 months.

Further details of the scheme will be provided ahead of its launch.

The central bank purchased a small amount of corporate bonds when it first started QE during the financial crisis.

The BoE said it was "likely that purchases of corporate bonds would provide a greater boost to activity, pound for pound, than purchases of government bonds."

It also said corporate bond purchases could have fewer implications for the financial system than additional gilt purchases.

TERM FUNDING SCHEME

The Monetary Policy Committee announced a new Term Funding Scheme to make sure banks keep lending and that they pass the lower borrowing costs through to their customers.

It said it would make up to 100 billion pounds of four-year funding available to banks for an initial period of 18 months at rates close to the Bank Rate.

The Bank said it did not expect the scheme to lead to significantly faster net lending growth, but said it would offset any damage done to bank lending from a cut in official interest rates closer to zero.

The central bank would charge the lowest cost of funding, the 0.25 percent Bank Rate, for banks that maintain or expand net lending to the economy and would charge a penalty rate for banks that reduced net lending.

The MPC said it could adjust the terms and length of the scheme depending on economic conditions, but that they would not be made less generous within that initial 18 months.

The scheme is similar to the Bank's 2012 Funding for Lending Scheme, but banks would get newly created central bank reserves rather than Treasury Bills in exchange for collateral.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Larry King)