LONDON The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that a prolonged decoupling between sterling and gilt yields would raise questions over investor confidence in Britain after its decision to leave the European Union.

Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, told Reuters at the sidelines of an event in Brussels that the decline in both sterling and gilts last month appeared to be over, but continuation of this trend would make him uncomfortable.

"There was a period in October where gilts and sterling decoupled but it seems to have been brief. I would not feel comfortable if that decoupling was prolonged as it would suggest that confidence is not as strong as I would like it to be," Stheeman said.

"It is hard to say that Brexit has undermined overseas interest in gilts. Our sense is that it has not."

With one of the biggest current account deficits in the world, Britain needs hundreds of billions of pounds of capital inflows each year just to balance its books. Signs that investors are steering clear of gilts would make this more difficult, or at least more expensive.

In normal circumstances sterling and gilt yields largely move in sync, with higher market interest rates drawing in flows of capital. But sterling's sharp slide in October on worries Britain will undergo a "hard Brexit", sent yields higher as they began to reflect concerns about UK inflation.

