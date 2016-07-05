Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON Foreign demand for British government bonds may not necessarily be hit by the Brexit vote and sterling weakness could even encourage foreign investors to buy gilts, a senior official at the country's Debt Management Office (DMO)said on Tuesday.

Following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR have fallen to record lows and sterling slumped to 31-year lows against the dollar GBP=D4 as investors position for a weaker economic outlook and the prospect of a Bank of England rate cut.

The Bank of England has expressed concern about a fall in investor demand for British assets - which could make it harder for the country to finance its large current account deficit.

However, Jo Whelan, deputy chief executive at Britain's Debt Management Office, said sterling's recent weakness did not mean that demand for gilts would necessarily fall.

"One thing that we've observed is that when there is a currency move, it can encourage foreign investors to buy more gilts," she said, speaking to Reuters on the side lines of a conference on bond market liquidity.

Foreign investors own more than a quarter of the British government bond market.

Whelan said the adjustment in British government bond prices following the Brexit vote has been smooth and that the DMO had taken event risk into account when planning bond auctions for the year.

"We would not have expected it to be a business-as-usual day," Whelan said, referring to trading the day after the Brexit vote.

"We knew there could be some event risk so when we were planning the issuance calendar, we made sure there was some spacing in the scheduling of auctions."

Britain held its first post-Brexit bond auction on Tuesday, selling 2.5 billion pounds of gilts maturing in 2021.

Whelan said Brexit was unlikely to have a significant impact on bond market liquidity in Britain.

"The UK is still a large economy with its own currency... We're pretty confident that the underlying demand for gilts will be long lasting."

The 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR fell on Tuesday to as low as 0.78 percent, within a whisker of Friday's record low. Sterling hit its lowest since September 1985 at $1.3055 GBP=D4.

