LONDON Boris Johnson, the influential mayor of London, will campaign for Britain to leave the European Union in the run up to the June 23 referendum, the BBC reported on Sunday.

"Boris will campaign to leave the EU," the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter without citing sources. One source with knowledge of Johnson's decision confirmed to Reuters that he would back the 'out' campaign.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence)