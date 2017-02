Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Ex-London mayor Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner and the bookmakers' favourite to replace David Cameron as prime minister, was booed and jeered as he left his London home on Friday.

He said nothing to waiting reporters as he was escorted to his car by police officers with shouts of "scumbag" ringing in his ear.

Britons earlier voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)