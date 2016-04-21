LONDON Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown said on Thursday that the "In" campaign should present British voters with a more passionate and patriotic case for European Union membership ahead of a June 23 referendum.

In his first major intervention into the debate about Britain's membership, Brown said he would make a series of speeches in favour of the EU over the next two months.

"My message is be positive, be principled and be patriotic, and put the case with passion," Brown, 65, said in a speech hosted by the Centre for European Reform in London.

"It would be a tragedy if those people who say Britain should leave the European Union were identified as the patriotic group, and those who wanted to stay in were seen in some way as standing up for Europe against Britain."

Brown, who served as prime minister from 2007 to 2010, is widely credited with helping to persuade fellow Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom after a series of rousing speeches in favour of the union ahead of a 2014 referendum.

Opinion polls show Britain is divided over membership with a large number of voters who are still undecided.

Supporters of Britain's EU membership say they need to win over Labour Party voters if they are to win the referendum.

Brown said Britain would be best able to tackle the biggest problems it will face in the coming decades - instability in the Middle East and Africa, as well as Russian aggression - if it remained in the bloc it joined in 1973.

"If the European Union was not in existence, it would have to be invented to deal with the problems on our doorstep," he said. "Cooperation in Europe makes us safer and more secure. This positive argument 'For' can convince doubters, even sceptics."

Brown, who prevented Britain adopting the euro currency during his 10 years as finance minister, said Prime Minister David Cameron's government had gone too far to distance itself from the euro zone.

"If you want to get the balance right between autonomy and cooperation here, we must insist that there is no Berlin Wall between the euro area and non-euro area countries," he said.

"I don't think we should give up this idea that we should push our way in (Europe) when it's important to us," he said.

