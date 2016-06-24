BRUSSELS A night of thunder and torrential rain left Brussels flooded at dawn on Friday as British voters delivered a metaphorical lightning bolt to the European Union and left compatriots working there in tears.

Britons employed in the EU civil service and in the ranks of lawyers and lobbyists who ply their trade in Europe's capital went to bed reassured by polls pointing to a vote to remain in the EU in Britain's referendum on Thursday.

So they reacted with shock, sadness and flashes of anger when they woke to find compatriots back home had backed Brexit.

A British woman broke down in tears at the gates of one international school, where parents from many nations dropped off children on a day rendered eerily calm after a stormy night by a general strike in Belgium that halted public transport.

"I am grieving," said another Briton, who has worked Brussels for 30 years and called Brexit "a complete tragedy".

"We can’t predict what we have done to our children."

Many fear for their jobs and, if not that, then for promotions. To join the 55,000-strong European civil service, staff must in general be EU citizens. So once Britons lose that status, their positions will be in jeopardy, depending partly on what arrangements Brussels negotiates with London.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to staff to reassure Britons that he would do everything in his power to ensure they could keep their jobs.

"Disappointment, of course," European Commission official William Floyd said when asked how he felt about the referendum result. "They need us. I think I do a useful job here and I'm going to go on carrying on doing it."

SURPRISE

There were damp eyes and grim faces among some Britons at the EU executive, even as Juncker won an unusual ovation from staffers in the press room for telling journalists that it was not the beginning of the end for the EU.

The bloc's leaders delivered assurances that the fallout will be managed, though even they could not conceal surprise after opinion polls had shown the trend moving to Remain.

"We had two speeches ready. But we had spent a lot more time on the one for Remain," an official involved in preparing one of those statements. "To be honest, that was a much nicer speech."

Some Britons are applying for Belgian passports as long-time residents or switching allegiance to the countries of their European spouses. Mayors of boroughs and towns around Brussels told Le Soir newspaper their town hall staffs had been bombarded by requests on Friday from Britons seeking citizenship.

Florence Reuter, mayor of the upmarket suburb of Waterloo, said five of her town's estimated 450 British residents had filed requests for Belgian citizenship and dozens had asked about the process.

Joyce Hill, a British pensioner who has lived in Brussels for decades, told Reuters she had formally received Belgian nationality on Thursday, the very day of the Brexit referendum whose outcome she said was, simply, "sad, sad, sad".

"The Brits were always semi-detached (from the EU)," she added. "They were never really in, so the fact that they've chosen to come out is sad but not enormously surprising."

The eventual status of Britons in the EU service will be negotiated between London and Brussels.

"People are in shock, but we’re civil servants, we’re practical, we plough on,” the British head of a department in one of the EU institutions said.

Some have said they will look to moving to the private sector – or to a probably expanded civil service in London – rather than remain in a well-paid but uninteresting function – a “golden cage” as one senior EU official put it.

(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)